Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,990 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $338.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

