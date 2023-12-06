EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $156.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.05.

NYSE EOG opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

