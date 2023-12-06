Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.1589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

