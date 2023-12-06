Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

