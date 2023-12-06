Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 935 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,938,000 after purchasing an additional 138,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in Concentrix by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 6.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,853,000 after acquiring an additional 98,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $70.58 and a 52-week high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNXC. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $1,577,246.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

