Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,172 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.