Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTIP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

GTIP opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

