Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,120. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

