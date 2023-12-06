Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYR stock opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

