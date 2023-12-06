Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AGCO by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

