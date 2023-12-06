Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

