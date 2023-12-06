Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,433 Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 64.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,775,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

