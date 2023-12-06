Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

