Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,027 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 106.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

DELL stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

