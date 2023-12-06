Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $118.40 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

