Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,081.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,051.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,186.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

