Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 534 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

