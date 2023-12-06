Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

