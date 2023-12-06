Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $481.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.25 and a 200-day moving average of $425.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

