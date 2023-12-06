Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

