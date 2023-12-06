Eversource Energy Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

ES stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

Eversource Energy last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

