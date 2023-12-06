Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

