Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL) Insider Leanne Catelan Acquires 322,293 Shares

Excelsior Capital Limited (ASX:ECL – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Catelan purchased 322,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.13 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,010,066.26 ($668,918.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Excelsior Capital Limited manufactures and distributes electrical cables, connectors, and related components in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Investment Portfolio. It offers electrical cables under the XLPE, Hartland, and Aflex brands. The company also provides cords and cable assemblies for use in medical, technology, lighting and entertainment, and original manufacture equipment markets; and underground couplers and receptacle products for mining and construction industries.

