Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several analysts recently commented on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

