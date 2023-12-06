Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ferguson Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FERG opened at £137.70 ($173.93) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 9,832 ($124.19) and a 12 month high of £140.30 ($177.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is £131.65 and its 200-day moving average is £125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39.
Ferguson Company Profile
