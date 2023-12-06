Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FERG opened at £137.70 ($173.93) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 9,832 ($124.19) and a 12 month high of £140.30 ($177.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is £131.65 and its 200-day moving average is £125.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,905.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

