Financial Survey: Aalberts (AALBF) and Its Competitors

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report) is one of 172 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aalberts to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Aalberts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aalberts
|N/A
|N/A
|30.78
|Aalberts Competitors
|$4.46 billion
|$402.69 million
|-225.84
Aalberts’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aalberts. Aalberts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Aalberts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aalberts
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Aalberts Competitors
|-9.50%
|-12.98%
|1.30%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
47.0% of Aalberts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aalberts and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aalberts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Aalberts Competitors
|1071
|4257
|5570
|77
|2.42
As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Aalberts’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aalberts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
About Aalberts
Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. It operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches. The Industrial Technology segment co-develops, engineers, and manufactures advanced mechatronics and technologies to regulate, measure, and control fluids under severe and critical conditions for active OEMs in semicon efficiency, sustainable transportation, and industrial niches; and offers a range of surface technologies utilizing a network of service locations local knowledge to customers active in sustainable transportation and industrial niches. It operates in Western Europe, the United States, Russia, Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Aalberts Industries N.V. and changed its name to Aalberts N.V. in April 2019. Aalberts N.V. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
