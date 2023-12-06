First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as low as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 271904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.38.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

