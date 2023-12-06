Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.46

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.46 and last traded at $130.35, with a volume of 2427120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

