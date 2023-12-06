Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

