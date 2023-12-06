Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.05 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.