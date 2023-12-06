Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

YMM opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $63,065,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

