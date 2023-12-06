FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.33. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.29 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $139.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4,303.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 77,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 75,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

