FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Insight Enterprises, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Insight Enterprises in a report issued on Monday, December 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will earn $11.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.72. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,070,000.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.