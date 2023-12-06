FY2024 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Raised by Zacks Research

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $14.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.41. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $14.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.79 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $171.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 56.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 273.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

