FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Raised by Analyst

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 4.46. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of Bit Digital

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The company had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bit Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.