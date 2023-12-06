G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

GIII opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

