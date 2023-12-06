Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,539 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $623.64 million, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.08. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.