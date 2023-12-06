General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $250.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

