General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $27,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.