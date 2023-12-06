GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is dividend harvesting?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.