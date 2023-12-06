GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. GitLab updated its Q4 guidance to $0.08-0.09 EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 11.4 %

GTLB stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.34. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,216,334. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 37.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $168,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 61.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GitLab by 44.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.