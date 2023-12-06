Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.21.

Globant Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GLOB opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.38. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $227.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

