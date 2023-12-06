Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.20 Per Share

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

Shares of Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 534 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 509.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 546.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,500.00 and a beta of 1.04. Gooch & Housego has a 52 week low of GBX 415 ($5.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

