Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Grab worth $22,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,346,000 after buying an additional 26,535,098 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth $215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grab by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Grab by 53.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,950,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 2,422,947 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

