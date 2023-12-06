Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.20%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

