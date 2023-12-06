Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,130 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WABC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WABC opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.71% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

