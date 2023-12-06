Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 2,074 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.92 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

