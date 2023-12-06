Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $455,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 92.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $3,045,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 51.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

