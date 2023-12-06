Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $560,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,021 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of SunPower by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of SunPower by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $870.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

