Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,144 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

